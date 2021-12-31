Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The UC Bearcats Head Coach Wins Dodd Trophy For Coach Of The Year

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to the UC Bearcats Football team head coach Luke Fickell on winning the Dodd Trophy for coach of the year.

Via Fox19

The trophy is touted as the sport’s most coveted coaching award. It goes out annually to the most successful head football coach who also embodies traits of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

Officials announced Fickell as this year’s winner on Thursday evening.

Fickell and the Bearcats are in Dallas ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff.

GO UC!!!!!! Bring home the win!

bearcats , cincinnati , coach , Dodd , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , head , of , The , trophy , wins , year

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close