Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Lauryn Hill: Will Executive Produce A New Documentary On The Baraka Family

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to Lauryn Hill she will executive produce a new documentary on the historic Baraka Family.

The icon teamed up with screenwriter Oren Moverman to executive produce a new documentary to highlight the impact of the Baraka family.

The late Amiri Baraka was most known for writing plays and poetry. Baraka also spearheaded the Black Arts Movement in 1965. The documentary is called Why Is We Americans? Madam Noire reports it’ll explore Newark’s struggle with oppression through the lens of the Baraka family’s decades-long involvement within social activism, poetry, music, and politics. (LoveBScott)

5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Music Nurtured Our Soul Through Her Lyrics
5 photos
A , Baraka , Documentary , donjuanfasho , Executive , Family , fasho celebrity news , Lauryn Hill , new , on , Produce , The , will

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close