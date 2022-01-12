Lauryn Hill: Will Executive Produce A New Documentary On The Baraka Family

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Lauryn Hill she will executive produce a new documentary on the historic Baraka Family.

The icon teamed up with screenwriter Oren Moverman to executive produce a new documentary to highlight the impact of the Baraka family.

The late Amiri Baraka was most known for writing plays and poetry. Baraka also spearheaded the Black Arts Movement in 1965. The documentary is called Why Is We Americans? Madam Noire reports it’ll explore Newark’s struggle with oppression through the lens of the Baraka family’s decades-long involvement within social activism, poetry, music, and politics. (LoveBScott)