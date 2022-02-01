The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What’s Trending: Here Are Ways To Stay Safe While Online Dating [WATCH]

We’re continuing our conversation around safety prevention by focusing in on the popular trend of online dating, and to share some helpful tips we brought on our good friend from the Birmingham Police Department and A&E’s hit crime series The First 48, Detective Chris Anderson.

Whether it’s sending a picture of the person you’re meeting up with to a friend that you trust, telling someone the whereabouts of where your date will be located or making sure you’re properly trained to carry protection, Detective Anderson makes it clear that you can never be too cautious. It never hurts to be prepared for both the good or bad, and we’re happy to provide you all with some guidance to avoid becoming a future victim.

Listen to Detective Chris Anderson drop some important tips when it comes to online dating for today’s segment of “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

