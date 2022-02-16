Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Rally Today At Washington Park

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like Bengals fans will be turning up at another Bengals rally once again…

The rally will take place today at Washington Park starting at 5 pm.

The rally will be open to the public and Head Coach Zac Taylor and Owner Mike Brown will be in attendance.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Our <a href=”https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Bengals</a&gt; showcased Cincinnati’s resilience and swagger on the world stage. We are thrilled to honor this incredible run and thank them for their contributions to our great city. <br><br>Please join us tomorrow at 5 pm for a rally in Washington Park honoring the AFC Champions! <a href=”https://t.co/j9ewiXUcCe”>pic.twitter.com/j9ewiXUcCe</a></p>&mdash; Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) <a href=”https://twitter.com/AftabPureval/status/1493739858581356553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 16, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

at , Bengals , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , rally , Today , Washington Park

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close