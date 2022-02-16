Cincinnati: Bengals Rally Today At Washington Park

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Bengals fans will be turning up at another Bengals rally once again…

The rally will take place today at Washington Park starting at 5 pm.

The rally will be open to the public and Head Coach Zac Taylor and Owner Mike Brown will be in attendance.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Our <a href=”https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Bengals</a> showcased Cincinnati’s resilience and swagger on the world stage. We are thrilled to honor this incredible run and thank them for their contributions to our great city. <br><br>Please join us tomorrow at 5 pm for a rally in Washington Park honoring the AFC Champions! <a href=”https://t.co/j9ewiXUcCe”>pic.twitter.com/j9ewiXUcCe</a></p>— Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) <a href=”https://twitter.com/AftabPureval/status/1493739858581356553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 16, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

