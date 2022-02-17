LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Just when you thought the Transformers film franchise was done and over, Paramount Pictures has announced that a new trilogy is on the way and we’re not sure how we feel about that.

After making a mess of the first two trilogies that began in 2007 with Transformers and ended 2018 with Bumblebee (which was actually decent) Paramount took to Twitter to reveal that a new trilogy is on the way when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters in 2023.

We’re not sure why they continue to invest in Transformers films as there doesn’t seem to be a big demand for them, but they’re going all in adding that a new animated series will be debuting on Nickelodeon and another CG theatrical film will be going into production as well.

Regardless to how we feel, Paramount has big plans for the 80’s fan favorite cartoon series turned film franchise and according to Hypebeast the film will be bringing new Autobots and Decepticons to the big screen such as Predacons, Terrorcons, and Maximals. The film will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) and will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

“We wanted to give the audience a lot of new,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained during a press release last year. “We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you’ve seen the other movies, you’re going to see villains you’ve never seen before and a lot of elements we’ve never done before.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to drop on June 9, 2023. Will you be checking it out come next summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Paramount Announces New ‘Transformers’ Film Trilogy To Hit Theaters was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: