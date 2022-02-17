REACH Media’s QuickSilva & Wife Ashley Join Cast of ‘Love & Marriage: DC’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Oprah Winfrey struck gold with the hit OWN series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, and now the franchise is expanding even further with the introduction of Love & Marriage: DC.

Although the new series is set to include some talented Black entrepreneurs, including show stars Monique and Chris Samuels of The Real Housewives of Potamac fame, we were personally thrilled to find out that also joining the cast will be none other than our very own DJ Quicksilva and his beautiful wife Ashley!

The other couple rounding out the main cast alongside The Samuels and The Silvas will be Erana and Jamie Tyler, and all three pairs are expected to be 100% candid as they share their business lives along with their personal issues as well.

Take a look below at how OWN describes Season 1 of Love & Marriage: DC:

“In the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C. Chris is looking to get his relationship back on track with his wife Monique while still searching for his passion, post-NFL retirement. Meanwhile, Monique’s many businesses are booming; from her essential oil line to another potential career change on the horizon. Radio personality and self-proclaimed “Party Kingpin” DJ QuickSilva is the hardest working DJ in the D.M.V. area, and his wife Ashley is stepping into her own spotlight as a fashion designer, podcast host, and author. Erana and Jamie Tyler are enjoying their notoriety as D.C.‘s hottest socialite couple, but after 26 years of marriage, they are seeking the secret sauce to keep their lasting union sizzling while juggling the ever-changing needs of their children.”

Quicksilva showed much excitement while announcing the big reveal on social media, writing on IG, “This might have been the worst kept secret ever.” We can’t wait to see this Renaissance Man make his reality TV debut!

Love & Marriage: DC will premiere this spring on OWN. Take a look at the first look preview alongside the return of Love & Marriage: Huntsville below:

REACH Media’s QuickSilva & Wife Ashley Join Cast of ‘Love & Marriage: DC’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com