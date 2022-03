LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mary J Blige & Method Man are still making magic after 30 years.

Method Man and Mary J. Blige have each secured an NAACP award for their respective performances on the STARZ series “Power Book II: Ghost.” The rapper’s portrayal of Davis MacClean won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Mary received the same award in the women’s category for her role as Monét Tejada. (Revolt)