Jack Harlow: To Star In The Next “White Men Can’t Jump” Remake

A remake of White Man Can’t Jump is on the way.

That movie was a classic for sure, especially for the culture.

Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic, is directing the reboot from a script by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

In the new take on “White Men Can’t Jump,” Harlow is playing the role that Woody Harrelson portrayed in the original film. That movie, written and directed by Ron Shelton, starred Wesley Snipes and Harrelson as street basketball hustlers who begin at odds with each other and then team up for a bigger game. The filmmakers are currently in the process of finding the actor to fill the role originated by Snipes. They are also auditioning people to portray Harlow’s character’s longtime girlfriend, an aspiring “Jeopardy” contestant played by Rosie Perez in the 1992 film. (Variety)

