Cincinnati: Man Found Shot In Bond Hill

A 20-year-old male was found shot in Bond Hill.

The police are still investigating.

The young man’s name was David Mitchell, 26, he was found fatally shot in the street on Laidlaw Avenue near Paddock Road about 1:30 a.m. Friday, homicide detectives say.

They have not said what led up to the violence or released suspect information as they continue to investigate. (Fox19)

Our prayers go out to the victim’s friends and family during this tough time. We have got to stop this violence in our city!

