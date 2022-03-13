Ohio
The Top 10 School Districts in Ohio

Most parents want their kids to go to the best school in the area.  But what constitues a good school?  Stacker has released a list of the top 10 schools in Ohio based on data from Niche.  Niche has ranked schools in Ohio based on a variety of info including SAT/ACT schools, proficiency test, staff salaries, extracurricular actives and more.

#10 Orange City School District (Cleveland)

  • 4 Schools with a total of 2,049 students
  • 92% graduation rate

#9 Mason City School District (Mason)

  • 5 schools with a total of 10,445 students
  • 95% graduation rate

#8. Rocky River City School District (Rocky River)

  • 5 schools with a total of 2,723 students
  • 95% graduation rate

#7. Beachwood City School District (Beachwood)

  • 5 schools with a total of 1,682 students
  • 95% graduation rate

RELATED STORY: Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?

#6. Hudson City School District (Hudson)

  • 6 schools with a total of 4,649 students
  • 92% graduation rate
#5. Ottawa Hills Local School District (Toledo)

  • 2 schools with a total of 1,017 students
  • 95% graduation rate

#4. Sycamore Community School District (Blue Ash)

  • 7 schools with a total of 5,567 students
  • 95% graduation rate

#3. Dublin City Schools (Dublin)

  • 19 schools with a total of 16,624 students
  • 93% graduation rate

#2. Solon City School District (Solon)

  • 7 schools with a total of 4,643 students
  • 96% graduation rate
#1. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District (Cincinnati)

  • 4 schools with a total of 2,140 students
  • 92% graduation rate

 

