Mike Tyson: A Man Pulls A Gun Out During A Comedy Show

A man pulled a gun out on Mike Tyson at a Comedy Show he was attending.

The rowdy fan recognized that Mike Tyson was at the show and challenged Mike to a fight.

Then the man pulled out a gun.

Mike Tyson did a great job at defusing a situation that could’ve easily escalated. While enjoying a night out at a comedy show in Hollywood, a man was seemingly trying to get a reaction of out Mike Tyson as he began to pick a fight with the boxing legend. It’s no secret that Mike Tyson got HANDS, yet, this man still tried him.

The man was eventually escorted out of the venue, but he definitely didn’t leave without putting up a fight- even pulling out a gun. As the situation deescalated, Mike and others were able to convince the man to put the gun away. The two ended up shaking hands as he left the event. TMZ reports that no one was hurt.(LoveBScott)

Photos
Close