Megan Thee Stallion: Given The Key To The City And Her Own Day

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion on being awarded the key to the City and her own day in the city of Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion has always made sure to show appreciation for her hometown of Houston. Her love for the city appears throughout her projects like Fever, Good News, and even her most recent quickstrike effort, Something For Thee Hotties. Outside of that, she’s made sure to conduct philanthropic efforts in her hometown like her 2021 Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser which was launched after Texas was hit with a massive winter storm that resulted in power outages, boil water advisories, and no hot water for many. Keeping all of this in mind, the city of Houston decided it was time to honor Megan. (LoveBScott)