Shaunie O’Neal: Is Married!!!

Congrats to Shaunie O’Neal is a married woman again. She got married to her pastor fiancé in a tropical island ceremony on Saturday, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

We are so happy for Shaunie that she has found love agian.

Nearly 200 guests were in attendance at the Anguilla wedding, which was held at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club. The romantic outdoor ceremony took place on the golf course’s 10th hole, with the bride entering as singer Yolanda Adams performed. The bride’s three sons walked her down the aisle to meet her now-husband.

“I just lost my dad in February,” O’Neal tells PEOPLE. “So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.” (LoveBScott)