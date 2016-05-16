CLOSE
Pastor Jamal Bryant Set to Appear on Maury???

What’s really going on in the church these days? Put two and two together and you can venture a guess it’s not just bible study. Here we go again! Pastor Jamal Bryant should be Maury’s next guest as many times as he’s been accused of being somebody’s baby daddy! Latoya Odom claims he is the FATHER and has his DNA to prove it! Click here to get the rest of this juicy story. If you’re not familiar with this Pastor he is the ex husband of Gizelle Bryant, one of the stars of the Real Housewives of Potomac.

