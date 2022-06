LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

O.J. Simpson is being sued by Fred Goldman over his sons murder.

“Goldman laid it all out in new court documents, in which he’s applying for a renewal of his old judgment against the former NFL star stemming from the death of Fred’s son, Ron Goldman,” TMZ reported. “In 2015, Fred said with interest, O.J. owed him $57 million. But, in the new docs, Fred now says interest has continued to pile up over the last 7 years and has now reached nearly $97 mil.”