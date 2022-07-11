Cincy
Cincinnati: Police Officer Attacked With A Metal Pipe

A police officer was attacked with a metal pipe.

The officer was trying to arrest an robbery suspect.

Via Fox19

Hils says Cincinnati police received a 911 call in the evening on Friday of a suspected robbery on Sixth and Elm Street. According to Hils, police responded to the scene and saw the suspect, 34-year-old Charlando Peoples, walking down the street.

Hils says Peoples ignored officers’ requests to stop, and as Officer Johnny Harris got closer to him, Peoples “savagely swung a concealed metal pipe at the officer,” Hils said.

 

 

