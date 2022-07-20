Deion Sanders: To Donate Half Of His Check To Help Renovate Football Facility

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Deion Is doing good in the hood he is always giving back.

He plans to donate half of his check to help complete football renovations

According to the Jackson Clarion Ledger, Sanders has a deal worth $1.2 million over three years which averages out to $300,000 a year.

Constance Schwatz-Morini, who is the founder of SMAC Entertainment which represents Sanders, told him that the budget for the project had been reached. She encouraged him to donate a quarter of his salary to get the upgrades completed.(BET)