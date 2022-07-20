Fa Sho Celebrity News
Deion Sanders: To Donate Half Of His Check To Help Renovate Football Facility

Deion Is doing good in the hood he is always giving back.

He plans to donate half of his check to help complete football renovations

According to the Jackson Clarion Ledger, Sanders has a deal worth $1.2 million over three years which averages out to $300,000 a year.

Constance Schwatz-Morini, who is the founder of SMAC Entertainment which represents Sanders, told him that the budget for the project had been reached. She encouraged him to donate a quarter of his salary to get the upgrades completed.(BET)

