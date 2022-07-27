Drake: Opens Up About A 14 Minute Flight

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The critics are coming for Drake after he took a 14 min flight.

According to Twitter account CelebJets, the Canadian rapper flew his private Boeing 767, dubbed “Air Drake,” from Toronto Pearson Airport to Hamilton International Airport on July 18. The 38-mile flight lasted approximately 14 minutes and cost roughly $2,729 worth of fuel.(LoveBScott)

But it turns out Drake wasn’t even on the plane. Here’s what Drake had to say :

“This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anvone who was interested in the logistics…nobody takes that flight,” commented Drake, whose plane also flew for 18 minutes on July 12.