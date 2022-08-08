Beyoncé: Renaissance Album Scores Number One On Billboard 200

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Beyoncé on receiving another number one album on Bill Board 200.

Her Renaissance’ debuted at No. 1

Of that sum, 190,000 consisted of traditional album sales, 138,000 were comprised of SEA units, equaling 179.06 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks. The remaining 4,000 came by way of TEA units.

Renaissance is Bey’s seventh solo No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and is the first album released by a woman to take the top spot this year. Only Harry’s House by Harry Styles had a bigger sales week in 2022 when it amassed 521,500 equivalent album units back in May. (LoveBScott)