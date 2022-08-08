Beyoncé: Renaissance Album Scores Number One On Billboard 200

CLOSE
Congrats to Beyoncé on receiving another number one album on Bill Board 200.
Her Renaissance’ debuted at No. 1
Of that sum, 190,000 consisted of traditional album sales, 138,000 were comprised of SEA units, equaling 179.06 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks. The remaining 4,000 came by way of TEA units.
Renaissance is Bey’s seventh solo No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and is the first album released by a woman to take the top spot this year. Only Harry’s House by Harry Styles had a bigger sales week in 2022 when it amassed 521,500 equivalent album units back in May. (LoveBScott)