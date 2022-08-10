Lori Harvey On Dating: ‘I’m Not Doing Anything That’s Going To Compromise My Peace And Happiness’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lori Harvey sat down with her good friend Teyana Taylor recently for Teyana’s new Bumble series, “luv2seeit” where the beauty sits down with some of her celebrity friends for a good kiki about love, dating and relationships.

For the first episode, Lori and Teyana get candid about some of Lori’s past relationships and what she’s learned from them where Lori explained to Teyana how she realized that she was a “horrible communicator.” She also explained that now she’s not doing “anything that will compromise her peace and happiness” continuing by saying that what she wanted at “21, I don’t want at 25. I don’t even know her.”

We love the growth!

Teyana shared a clip of the girl talk to her IG page with the caption, “Okay soooooooooo the first episode of “luv2seeit” is officially here and out NEOWWWWWWWW! Ahhhhhh good lil kiki with my sis @loriharvey

@bumble #luv2seeit WATCH NOW youtube.com/bumble”

Check it out below.

Love to see it! What are some lessons you’ve learned from dating?

