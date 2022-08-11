‘Days of Our Lives’ going off the air

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The 56-year-old soap “Days of Our Lives” won’t be broadcast on network television anymore, NBC announced Wednesday.
The show will be moved to NBC Universal’s streaming platform Peacock on Sept. 12. All new episodes will be added to Peacock, where old episodes are already available to stream for paying subscribers.
“NBC News Daily,” a new hourlong newscast, will air in its time slot, the company said in a press release.
For the full NBC4 story click here
