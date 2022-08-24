Fa Sho Celebrity News
Lil Wayne: Stops His Show After Someone Threw Something On Stage

Lil Wayne was not playing with someone that threw something on the stage a t one of his shows.

The Young Money icon was performing at a concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday night when someone threw what appeared to be a blue bandana at him.

After the object flew across the stage, Wayne stopped the music before threatening to end his show.

“If a ni**a gon’ be throwing stuff at me, I ain’t gonna give you another song. I’ll get my ass right up out of this motherfu**er,” he told the crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. “It’s called respect. If a ni**a gon’ be throwing stuff at me, I will respect that person and get the f**k…” (LoveBScott)

