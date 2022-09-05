HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Usher: Brings Out Tevin Campbell On Stage In Vegas

Usher: Brings Out Tevin Campbell On Stage In Vegas

It looks like Tevin Campbell made a surprise visit to jump on stage with Usher in Vegas.

Usher surprised the crowd and brought out Tevin to do his hit song can we talk.

Take a look at the video below!

