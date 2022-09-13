HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Squid Game: Star Lee Jung-Jae Makes Emmys History

One of the stars of the Squid Game Lee Jung Jae has made history at the Emmys.

He picked up a Emmy and became the first South Korean star (and first Asian star) to win the prize in that category.

Via LoveBScott

The Squid Game star, 49, won the coveted Emmy during Monday’s ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year’s nominees included Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox(Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance) and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

