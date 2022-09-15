Ciara Launches OAM Skincare

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Let me tell you what’s not easy, maintaining a skincare routine as a full-time working mother of two…three if you count my fiance. But after giving birth to my second child, I declared, “I want to focus on my skin.” And God responded by sending me an invitation to breakfast with Ciara, who was promoting her latest business venture, OAM skincare.

I woke up bright and early that morning excited to meet Ciara and check out her new clinical-level skincare collection. I was among a dozen beauty editors who were handpicked to join Ciara at 1 Hotel in Central Park. We were treated to freshly squeezed juices while waiting for Ciara to enter. I admired the beautifully decorated table with stunning floral arrangements and interacted with testers. It was immediately clear that Ciara and her team put a lot of thought, work, and effort into OAM skincare.

Ciara eventually entered the room greeting us with warm smiles and thanks. If OAM gives me her glow, sign me up, I thought. She pretty much sparkled as she worked the room, eventually sitting directly across from me.

According to the mission statement on the OAM website, “OAM is a clinical collaboration between Ciara and a team of skincare experts. We are on a mission to make clinical skincare simple, for all. And to inspire everyone to treat skincare as a form of self-care.” OAM stands for “on a mission” and it’s one of the first things Ciara said when she addressed us all. “I am a woman on a mission.”

OAM is the latest skincare line from a celebrity, but unlike some other skincare lines (cough, cough) OAM feels real, which is easy when you’re also sitting across from the OAM board that consists of dermatologist Dr. Tiffany Libby and Ciara’s longtime makeup artist Yolanda Frederick. OAM skincare harnesses the radiance-boosting power of Vitamin C.

Does It Work?

If you’re like me, you want results and want them fast. According to an OAM study, 94% of participants said their skin looked more even after 4 weeks. Ciara’s favorite product from the collection is the 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Hydrating Cleanser. Every drop of OAM was intentional.

“The texture was really important to me on top of having the right chemical dosage,” Ciara explained. “I wanted for the soap to lather up in your hands a certain way. I wanted the serum to pour into the skin a certain way. It’s got that nice silky texture when you rub it on your face it’s an experience.”

Ciara sees skincare as an experience. She also admits that she didn’t take it “as seriously” as she should have. “As a woman on the go. As a mom on the go. A girl on the go– we’ve got to love on ourselves. This is a part of it Taking care of your skin — there’s something about the confidence-boosting that happens in that process.”

She was preaching to the choir. “How do we make the 1,2 step process to make it [skincare] easy?” she joked. If you’re new to skincare, OAM comes numbered — an easy way to remember how to layer your products.

The Products

Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser ($28) – gently removes impurities, makeup, and excess oils without stripping the skin.

Vitamin C Brightening Pads ($28) – gently brightens, tones, and preps skin for treatments while wiping away impurities.

20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($62) – helps target skin dullness and uneven tone, for a more radiant complexion.

Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer ($35) – targets dark circles and visibly diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer ($43) – provides hydration, strengthening the skin’s natural barrier, while improving skin evenness.

Ciara’s Skincare Routine

During our discussion, I got the tea on her personal skincare routine. The Level Up singer starts her day by rinsing her face with warm water, then applying some eye cream, and moisturizer and she’s on the go. Her night routine consists of using the full system. But she’s always listening to her skin. “I don’t want to strip my face so much,” she revealed. “If my face is oily I will use the wash.”

“At night time, I use the whole system. Sometimes I don’t use the pads – I just listen to my skin. Sometimes I don’t need to do that particular rub. The cool thing is that the pads are gentle and you do see the glow. I feel like every stage I’m using the product – each step of what I’m using you tart seeing that radiance start to show up.”

What I Love

I’ve been using OAM skincare for about a week now and I appreciate the light to the unrecognizable scent of the products because I am sensitive to scents. As someone who was using her skincare products out of order, I love that the system is numbered with hints on the packing to remind you of their use. If you’re sensitive to Vitamin C, the product (Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex ) uses a time-release delivery system to gently distribute microdoses of ultra-refined, non-irritating Vitamin C all day long. I use the Brightening Pads in the morning to remove any excess makeup and apply some moisturizer and serum before leaving the house.

I typically have oily skin and I noticed my skin has been a bit on the dryer side, so I am going to reduce using the Brightening Pads to every other day or as needed. Otherwise, I never thought I actually needed eye cream, but I do like how nourishing it feels combined with the serum. The Hydrating Cleanser foams up lovely.

Shop OAMskin.com.

