Beyoncé Inducted Into The Guinness World Records Hall of Fame AGAIN!!

Beyonce has done it again!

Beyonce x Ivy Park x adidas

Source: adidas / adidas

The Queen of Femme Pop Bey was inducted into Guinness world records Hall of Fame for her amazing work this year.

The Renaissance singer was named the first act to debut at number one with her first six album and the highest annual earnings for female vocalist.

Her husband was inducted as well learn more HERE.

