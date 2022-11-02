HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Pete Rose To Place First Sports Bet At The Hard Casino

Cincinnati: Pete Rose To Place First Sports Bet At The Hard Casino

It looks like Pete Rose is set to place the first sports bet at the Hard Rock Casino on January 1, 2023.

Once sports betting becomes legal in Ohio at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Charlie Hustle will make his bet, Hard Rock Casino announced Tuesday.

Rose famously accepted a lifetime ban from baseball in August 1989 for betting on the sport.

So, it’s only fitting to have the Reds great make the ceremonial first bet at the Hard Rock Sportsbook.

