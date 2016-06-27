CLOSE
Bernie Worrell, Parliament-Funkadelic Keyboardist, Passes Away at 72

2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Bernie Worrell, keyboardist for Parliament-Funkadelic, passed away this weekend.

The musician died on Friday, following a battle with lung cancer. Worrell’s keyboard work was widely recognized on Funkadelic’s hit “Flashlight.” In addition to working with Funkadelic, he also did work with the Talking Heads.

Worrell was 72 years-old.

Bernie Worrell , Parliament Funkadelic

