Bernie Worrell, Parliament-Funkadelic Keyboardist, Passes Away at 72

0 reads Leave a comment
Bernie Worrell, keyboardist for Parliament-Funkadelic, passed away this weekend.
The musician died on Friday, following a battle with lung cancer. Worrell’s keyboard work was widely recognized on Funkadelic’s hit “Flashlight.” In addition to working with Funkadelic, he also did work with the Talking Heads.
Worrell was 72 years-old.
Chaka Fattah, Congressman, Convicted of Corruption Charges
New El DeBarge on the Way With an Appearance By
Alligator Drags Off Boy at Disney Florida Resort
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy
JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE
Famous Ohioans
27 photos Launch gallery
Famous Ohioans
1. Regina KingSource:WENN 1 of 27
2. Halle BerrySource:Getty 2 of 27
3. Gary OwenSource:Station Provided/Boom 3 of 27
4. Sarah Jessica Parker4 of 27
5. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty 5 of 27
6. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. Portrait Of Ruby DeeSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. George Clooney8 of 27
9. Eddie LevertSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. Lebron JamesSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. Anita Baker11 of 27
12. Steven Spielberg12 of 27
13. Gerald LevertSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. John Legend14 of 27
15. Katie Holmes15 of 27
16. Dave Chappelle16 of 27
17. Kid Cudi17 of 27
18. Drew Carey18 of 27
19. Nancy Wilson19 of 27
20. Neil Armstrong20 of 27
21. Phillip Michael Thomas21 of 27
22. Thomas Edison22 of 27
23. Kym Whitley23 of 27
24. Steve Harvey24 of 27
25. Arsenio HallSource:CLIENT IMAGING 25 of 27
26. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource:Getty 26 of 27
27. Bootsy CollinsSource:Getty 27 of 27
comments – add yours