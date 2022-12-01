Cardi B’s Farewell Collection With Reebok Is Serving Major Looks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B and Reebok have dropped their last installment to the ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ collection and the pieces match the rapper’s vivacious and audacious aura.

This drop comes on the heels of the first installment of this collection which debuted earlier this year. Reebok CEO, Todd Krinsky is thrilled to be collaborating with an artist of Cardi’s caliber, and he’s excited about what the collaboration represents. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic, and talented as she is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand. Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that,” remarked Krinsky.

The Collection

If you’re looking for fashionable athleisure wear that makes a striking statement, this collection is for you. It features popping colors in the Club C Cardi V2 tennis shoe ($120) such as blue slate, emerald, and mars red. Also, the collection reintroduces the Cardi Slide ($75) to pay homage to the rapper’s love for comfortable footwear. And as far as apparel goes, eye-catching pieces like the long sleeve, mesh Cardi B Jumpsuit ($75) and the Cardi B Woven Jacket ($85), and Woven Pant ($70) in modern beige are included in this collection for the individual who likes to be both chic and cozy.

“For my final collection with Reebok I had to make sure we brought it to the next level. I needed every

piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be as big, bold, and fun as we could make them,” said Cardi B. And bold and fun it is. The second part of the Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ is available now on Reebok.com/cardi_b and FootLocker.com. The Club C Cardi V2 in emerald will be available exclusively on Reebok.com/cardi_b.

