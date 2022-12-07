HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Named Offensive Player Of The Week

Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Named Offensive Player Of The Week

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to Joe Burrow aka Joe Burr! on Winning offensive player of the week.

https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1600482873764634635/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1600482873764634635%7Ctwgr%5E8a02d06a517e8cedb8bfa79cfc8aed2d59213220%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox19.com%2F2022%2F12%2F07%2Fjoe-burrow-named-afc-offensive-player-week%2F

This is Joe’s 4th time!

Joe has been doing crazy numbers from last season until now. So far Burrow has completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two TDs!

His completion percentage tied for the second-highest in the NFL in Week 13, while his passer rating and 9.2 yards per attempt led all AFC quarterbacks.

Close