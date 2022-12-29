HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Bill Cosby: Is Going On Tour

Bill Cosby: Is Going On Tour

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bill Cosby will be going on tour in 2023.

When asked by Scott Spears about going on tour, the actor said, “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be.”

He also said, “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe ten years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

According to his reps, his tour will be in the spring/summer.

  1. How much would you pay to see Bill Cosby on tour?
Bill Cosby , don juan fasho

Close