Shaq: Wants To Be An Underwear Model

Shaq Wants To Be Underwear Model Shaquille O’Neal is taking control of his health as he heads towards his 51st birthday in March.

The basketball legend revealed his 40-pound weight loss in a new interview and said he’s hoping to drop another 20 by his birthday.

He explained, “By March 6, I’m taking my clothes off. I’ve lost 40 pounds. I need to lose about 20 more, but in the process of me losing 20, I’ll get real chiseled up.

I’mma do an underwear ad with my sons. Shirt off. Chiseled. Cocoa Butter. Tight shorts. Thongs on the beach, a** out. Yea, everything.”

  • Do you have a fitness goal for 2023?  What is it?
