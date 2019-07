D.L. Hugely couldn’t have said this more perfectly in regards to the recent violence and deaths that have taken place in the past few days.

D.L. took to his own personal platform on Facebook live to give the message of things that are wrong as well as things that should not happen which is “Bias and fear should never overrule your humanity”

Lost Lives #ItsTooMuch

Please watch, listen and respond responsibly:

Written By: BridgetEE Posted July 9, 2016

