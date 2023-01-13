HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Rihanna: Shares Teaser Of Big Game Halftime Show

Rihanna: Shares Teaser Of Big Game Halftime Show

Rihanna has shared a teaser video for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show.

In the video, a supporter exclaims, “We’ve waited for you,” while another voice notes that it had been more than 2,000 days since her previous live performance.

Then, over footage of Rihanna dancing, another voice says, “Where have you been, RiRi?” and her song “Needed Me,” plays as she puts her fingers to her lips.

The teaser comes on month before she is set to take the stage in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

 

  • Who do you think will join Rihanna on stage at the Super Bowl?

 

