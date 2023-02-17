Laurence Fishburne And Diamond White Talk ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl,’ Horror Reboots, Animated Basquiat And More

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

From big budget billboard ads to the simple word of mouth that it’s been generating, you’ve probably already heard about the recent Disney Channel debut of Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur.

The show, a graffiti-animated cartoon series that incorporates NYC’s Lower East Side as its backdrop, is the latest in a new wave of Black animated shows complimented by the likes of Disney+’s reboot of The Proud Family and HBO Max’s Velma — the latter puts an ethic spin on the classic Scooby Doo gang character, voiced by Mindy Kaling.

With Moon Girl, artistic elements that take inspo from the work of late art legend Jean-Michel Basquiat and even music production being handled by Raphael Saadiq really puts this one in a category of its own. Thankfully, we were lucky to get an exclusive on the show from lead stars Diamond White and Laurence Fishburne.

We’ll give you a hint on who they play on the show, respectively:

While on the press run, we got a minute to speak with Fishburne and White separately and get their individual takes on what makes Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur so special. We also got a few other good questions in as well, one especially for seasoned vet Fishburne when it comes to his opinion on Hollywood horror reboots. You see, his character from the 1987 Krueger slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors never actually died. Could Max Daniels make an official return in a future Freddy film? He answered it!

Watch below to peep the BAW exclusive with Laurence Fishburne And Diamond White of Marvel’s Moon And Devil Dinosaur, airing Fridays at 8pm ET/PT on The Disney Channel and Disney+:

Laurence Fishburne And Diamond White Talk ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl,’ Horror Reboots, Animated Basquiat And More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com