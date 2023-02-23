Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The band is back on the road!

New Edition — Ronnie, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, Johnny and Bobby together again! — will soon hit the road for their Legacy Tour. Joining fellow vets to the game, including Keith Sweat, a Guy reunion consisting of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall, plus Tank to ring in a contemporary R&B vibe, the R&B legends will embark on a two-month-long American tour that’s coming to a city near you.

Thankfully, Ricky, Da Brat and Gary were able to catch the NE guys during a pit stop through the city recently, and the exchange that Ricky and Bobby had on a personal level was one we felt was important to highlight.

As Rickey continues to mourn the recent loss of his son Brandon, the R&B icon gave his friend some advice based on his own personal experience on how to cope. Brown losing his ex-wife, fellow music icon Whitney Houston, and their daughter Bobbi Kristina both in the public eye is a different kind of pain that Rickey now understands all too well.

See the positive message that Bobby Brown had for Rickey Smiley below:

Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com