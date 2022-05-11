Bobby Brown: Find Out What Bobby Brown Had To Get Off His Chest

CLOSE
Bobby Brown had to get something off his chest. He has revealed that he was sexually molested by a priest as a child.
During an interview teasing his forthcoming A&E episode of Biography.
Bobby said:
“When my mother was arrested, I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place,” recalled the “My Prerogative” singer. “It was not a nice place to be as a child. One of the priests tried to molest me.” Brown continued, adding, “He [the priest] tried to touch my private parts. There was no penetration or anything. He touched my privates and I didn’t like that. I punched and kicked and punched some more until he got away from me; so I ran away from there as quickly as possible.” (LoveBScott)