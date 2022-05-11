Bobby Brown: Find Out What Bobby Brown Had To Get Off His Chest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bobby Brown had to get something off his chest. He has revealed that he was sexually molested by a priest as a child.

During an interview teasing his forthcoming A&E episode of Biography.

Bobby said:

“When my mother was arrested, I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place,” recalled the “My Prerogative” singer. “It was not a nice place to be as a child. One of the priests tried to molest me.” Brown continued, adding, “He [the priest] tried to touch my private parts. There was no penetration or anything. He touched my privates and I didn’t like that. I punched and kicked and punched some more until he got away from me; so I ran away from there as quickly as possible.” (LoveBScott)