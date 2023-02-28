HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Missy Elliott & Timbaland: Working On Something New

Missy Elliott & Timbaland: Working On Something New

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Make space on your playlist. Missy Elliott and Timbaland are teasing new music.

Sunday, Missy posted a message to her Instagram Story to Timbaland, letting him know it was “go time.”

Timbaland responded to Missy with the same feeling in his own message.

These two haven’t made any new music in 25 years.

  • What are your top five Missy and Timbaland songs?

RELATED TAGS

& don juan fasho missy elliott new on Something timbaland working

More from 100.3
Close