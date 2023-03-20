Fa Sho Celebrity News

Nick Cannon: Calls Mariah Carey A 'Gift From God'

Published on March 20, 2023
Nick Cannon is praising his ex-wife.

During an interview with The Shade Room, the father of 12 spoke about wanting a future with all of his partners and children.

Cannon was asked if he still considers Carey the love of his life. “Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral and our fans

get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he continued. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space.’ When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

  • Can you imagine the two ever reconciling?
  • Why, or why not?

