Nick Cannon: Gives Jamie Foxx Update

Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx is awake and alert.
In a new interview, Cannon gave a health update on Foxx, who is recovering from a medical complication.
The TV host did not offer any details about the ailment but said, “Man, I’m praying. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I
know he’s doing so much better, because I’m actually about to do something special for him and doing him a favor. I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon.”
Cannon added, “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so we love it. That’s family right there.”
- When was the last time you prayed?
