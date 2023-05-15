Dominique Da Diva had a chance to sit down with superstar Don Toliver. They talk about creative process behind his film and if he’d ever trade in music for acting! With a heavy roster of features on his ‘Love Sick’ Album including “4 Me” feating his girl Kali Uchis, Dominique Da Diva asked him who else was on his list of artists for possible tracks. See his answer and so much more in their full interview below.
LISTEN LIVE TO THE QUICKSILVA SHOW MONDAY-FRIDAY 3pm-7PM EST
Checkout the trailer for his ‘Love Sick: Open All Day, Every Night’ below and watch the film here: Amazon Prime
Don’t Miss Don Toliver on his upcoming tour this summer! Get your tickets here: dontolivermusic.com
Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside.
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning