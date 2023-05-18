 Montana: Is The First State In The US To Ban TikTok!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Montana has become the first state in the U.S. to ban TikTok.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed off on the bill on Wednesday.

The ban will not punish TikTok users, but rather app stores and TikTok itself – with fines up $10,000 per day for allowing the app to be downloaded or accessed.

The ban is the first of its kind in the U.S. and is expected to face legal challenges from both TikTok and the ACLU.