Fa Sho Celebrity News

 Montana: Is The First State In The US To Ban TikTok!!!

 Montana: Is The First State In The US To Ban TikTok!!!

Published on May 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Montana has become the first state in the U.S. to ban TikTok.
Gov. Greg Gianforte signed off on the bill on Wednesday.
The ban will not punish TikTok users, but rather app stores and TikTok itself – with fines up $10,000 per day for allowing the app to be downloaded or accessed.
The ban is the first of its kind in the U.S. and is expected to face legal challenges from both TikTok and the ACLU.
  • Do you agree with this ban?
  • Will it hold up in court?
  • Do you monitor or restrict your childrens’ social media use?

More from 100.3
Close