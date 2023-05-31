Jam Master Jay: A 3rd Man Charged 20 Years After Star’s Death

CLOSE
Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay Shooting: 3rd Man Charged 20 Years After Star’s Death
Jam Master Jay was killed 20 years ago, and now a third man has been charged in the Run DMC member’s shooting death.
Jay Bryant, 49, has been indicted for the 2002 shooting death of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell in a Queens studio.
Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were arrested in 2020 for his death in what prosecutors have called “a drug deal gone wrong.”
Court documents state all three men entered the studio, shot Jay, and fled. Bryant’s lawyer, César de Castro, said they recently discovered the charges. “Securing an indictment in a secret grand jury, applying an extremely low burden of proof, is one thing. Proving it at trial is another matter,” de Castro said.
- Do you think the trial will reveal more about Jam Master Jay’s murder when it happens this November?
