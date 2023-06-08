Beyoncé: Has Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

CLOSE
Beyonce Has Wardrobe Malfunction During Show
Beyoncé is a pro.
She she shook off a recent wardrobe malfunction during her “Renaissance World Tour” with ease.
According to E!, she was wearing a minidress with a jeweled headpiece.
And the headpiece caused some trouble when it started sliding down her forehead and onto her shades while she was doing some choreography.
But, Queen Bey caught the hat and held it back in place without missing a beat. She even laughed and playing it up for the crowd.
- Have you ever experienced a wardrobe malfunction in public?
- How did you handle it?
More from 100.3
-
Cincinnati: Duke Bill To Go Up In June
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Suspect in Migos' Takeoff Murder Now Officially Charged With Murder
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing