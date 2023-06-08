Fa Sho Celebrity News

Beyoncé: Has Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

Beyoncé: Has Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

Published on June 8, 2023

Beyonce Has Wardrobe Malfunction During Show
Beyoncé is a pro.
She she shook off a recent wardrobe malfunction during her “Renaissance World Tour” with ease.
According to E!, she was wearing a minidress with a jeweled headpiece.
And the headpiece caused some trouble when it started sliding down her forehead and onto her shades while she was doing some choreography.
But, Queen Bey caught the hat and held it back in place without missing a beat. She even laughed and playing it up for the crowd.
  •  Have you ever experienced a wardrobe malfunction in public?
  • How did you handle it?

