Beyoncé: Has Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

Beyonce Has Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

Beyoncé is a pro.

She she shook off a recent wardrobe malfunction during her “Renaissance World Tour” with ease.

According to E!, she was wearing a minidress with a jeweled headpiece.

And the headpiece caused some trouble when it started sliding down her forehead and onto her shades while she was doing some choreography.

But, Queen Bey caught the hat and held it back in place without missing a beat. She even laughed and playing it up for the crowd.