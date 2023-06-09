LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Juvenile Will Be on Stage at the Essence Festival

After calling out the Essence Festival for not showing love to hip-hop, Juvenile will now be on stage at Essence Festival.

The campaign for Juvie started when he called out organizers for being overlooked to perform during the Hip-Hop 50 set of the show, which Jermaine Dupri is curating.

“How is Essence” doing 50 years of hip-hop in New Orleans without me,” asked Juvie in a tweet. After being snubbed, he even began promoting another festival with his

partner Mannie Fresh.

It seems things are all go now, and he will be on stage for the tribute to hip-hop along with Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Ludacris, T.I., and more.