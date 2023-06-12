Snoop Dogg: Opens Up About Not Winning A Grammy For Gin & Juice

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Snoop Dogg has admitted he was a bit distraught when his 1994 hit single “Gin and Juice” didn’t win a Grammy Award, but there was one person who was able to cheer him up.

In a snippet from the West Coast legend’s new Audible audiobook, ‘From Tha Streets To The Suites,’ he discussed the various thoughts and feelings he experienced after he lost to Queen Latifah’s

uplifting track, “U.N.I.T.Y.” for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1995 Grammy Awards.

“Queen Latifah approached me about that song,” Snoop Dogg explained. “Me and her was nominated for a Grammy for [‘Gin and Juice’] against ‘U.N.I.T.Y..’ She won and I was hurt, but she was like,

‘N-gga, I love ‘Gin and Juice.’ That’s my favorite sh-t.’ So then I got unhurt fast.”

Other nominees that year included, Coolio‘s “Fantastic Voyage,” Craig Mack‘s, “Flava In Ya Ear,” and Warren G‘s, “This D.J.”