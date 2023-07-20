CLOSE
50 Cent Recalls First Impression Of Nas: “He Was Smarter Than The Music He Was Releasing”
With 50 Cent slated to appear on Nas’ upcoming “Magic 2” album, the television mogul recently recounted his first time meeting the Queen’s rapper.
“He was ahead of us,” 50 Cent said of Nas during an interview with XXL. “What he had, and I was looking at it going, ‘You gotta be careful because he was smarter than the music he was releasing.”
50 was surprised that Nas is a bookworm, saying, “He was smarter than things he was saying on the records,” he continued.
“Because what he said on the records matched how things felt in the environment, not who he was actually [in his head]. We’d be on the tour bus, and he’d be reading books and stuff,” said 50.
Who do you think is the most intelligent rapper?
