Cincinnati: Joe Burrow Gave The Tea On His Contract Extension

Joe Burrow spilled the tea about his contract extension.
Joe was asked about his contract and had this to say.
“It gets done when it gets done,” Burrow said of a possible timeline to get a contract extension signed.
Via Fox19
The Bengals’ star quarterback explained that in his opinion, it is best to not play out contract negotiations publicly.
“I think that’s the best way to do business,” Burrow said to the reporter-filled room.
On Tuesday, Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed on a five-year, $262.5 million extension that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history based on average annual salary ($52.5 million), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The quarterback contract dominos have toppled this offseason with stars Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and now Herbert all inking new deals with their teams.
