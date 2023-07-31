Five teenagers have been arrested after an 18-year-old was attacked and robbed while walking in Akron over the weekend.
The victim told police he was approached by the individuals near W. Thornton and Main Streets on Saturday evening. He claims that at least one of them had a gun. He was beaten and robbed of his belongings before the teens – ranging from age 13 to 17 – fled on foot.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
Responding officers located the suspected teens at a home in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive. Police say they recovered a handgun possibly used in the robbery and arrested the teens without incident. The teens were charged with aggravated robbery and assault.
At this time no motive for the assault has been made public. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Lebron James: Is Asking For Your Prayers After A Teen Died Near His Akron School
- Community Outraged When Police Do Nothing About Man With Semi-Automatic Gun On College Campus [WATCH]
- Patient Diagnosed with Ebloa Visited Ohio Just Before Falling Ill
Akron: 5 Teenagers Arrested For Brutal Armed Robbery was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show @ Fountain Square in Cincinnati!
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
-
Cincinnati: A Father Charged With 9 Counts Of Aggravated Murder