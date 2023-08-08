Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s: Divorce Is Coming To HBO Max

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

HBO Max Drops Documentary On Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

A documentary on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce? Yes. It is happening!

HBO Max has released a two-part documentary series called “Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce,” with fans asking, “Who asked for this?”

Each part of the documentary focuses on a different side of the legal battle, with which some people had issues. They think whoever they support will lose, and their fans won’t watch.

According to the trailer, the doc doesn’t seem to be an in-depth view of both parties, as Kim, Kanye, or anyone close to them appears in the documentary; instead, it features people who represented the couple in the divorce.